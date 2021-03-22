0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 12:25

Building of Submarine for IRGC to Begin in Year 1400: Admiral Rastegari

Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said: "In the field of submarines, until today, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has used and is using light and semi-heavy submarines built domestically and outside."

He added: "From the year 1400 (March 21, 2021), we will start building light and semi-heavy submarines for the IRGC navy, and the body will have its own submarines in the next few years."

"Today, not only the Maritime Industries Organization but also all the organizations of the Ministry of Defense do not receive help from any foreign country in the production process."
