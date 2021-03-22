0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 23:20

Jordan Reveals New Defense Deal That Allows Free Entry of US Forces into Kingdom

Story Code : 922947
Jordan Reveals New Defense Deal That Allows Free Entry of US Forces into Kingdom
According to the report, the newly published accord states that the US forces, their aircraft and ships are authorized to “freely enter and exit Jordanian territory.”

In particular, the terms of the agreement reportedly stipulates that the “US forces may possess weapons and circulate with them on Jordanian territory while exercising their duties.” It also allows American military personnel to transport and stock equipment on the kingdom's territory.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi was cited by The Jordan Times as saying that the latest deal with Washington does not harm Jordanian sovereignty, but comes as part of the decades-long military and security cooperation with the US. He added that the agreement does not authorize foreign forces to conduct combat missions on the kingdom's territory, but focuses purely on training and cooperation in fighting terrorism in the region.

Safadi also said the Hashemite kingdom receives $425 million in military aid from the United States annually.

According to information published by the Congressional Research Service, there were approximately 3,145 US military personnel deployed to Jordan at the request of the kingdom as of June 2020, with the aim of combatting the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for "ISIS" / "ISIL"] and promoting stability in the region. The American military presence expanded in the kingdom as part of Operation Inherent Resolve against terrorists, with the troops stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

A report by the American Security Project cited satellite images that reportedly showed the presence of US reaper drones at other bases in Jordan, but this has not been confirmed by US officials.
Comment


Featured Stories
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021