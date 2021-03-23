0
Tuesday 23 March 2021 - 00:03

Russia: US Has Rejected Putin’s Proposal for Video Talks with Biden

Story Code : 922952
Russia: US Has Rejected Putin’s Proposal for Video Talks with Biden
“We can report with regret that the American side did not support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to have a conversation with US President Joe Biden on 19 or 22 March in the format of an open videoconference to discuss a number of problems which have built up between the two countries, as well as the topic of strategic stability,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the development was another missed opportunity to find a way out of the current impasse in Russian-US relations, and stressed that the blame for the current state of affairs rests entirely on the US side.

Earlier Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed that Putin did not have any talks scheduled with Biden, because Washington had not indicated readiness for such talks.

Last Friday, Joe Biden said he was “sure” that he and Putin would “talk at some point,” but offered no further details about when or in what format such discussions would take place. Putin indicated a day before that that he was ready for live, open-format video talks with Biden as soon as Friday or Monday.
Related Stories
Russian FM: UK Decision to Build Up Nuclear Arsenal Defies Disarmament Logic
Islam Times - An increase in the UK’s nuclear arsenals runs counter to the commitment to pursuing the nuclear disarmament path", Russian Foreign ...
Comment


Featured Stories
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021