Islam Times - Amal Movement politburo issued a statement in which it reiterated the call for a speedy formation of a non-partisan, specialist government that would be able to carry out the economic and monetary reforms and lead the nation out of the crisis.

The statement urged all the competent authorities to address the deterioration of the national currency exchange rate against the US dollar, blaming the lack of political supervision for the monetary inflation.Amal movement also urged on the caretaker government to set a date for the parliamentary by-elections, describing the procrastination in this regard as a violation of the Constitution.