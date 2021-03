Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that the Chinese foreign minister would travel to Tehran.

According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has invited the Chinese Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi to visit Iran on Friday for two days.He noted that Wang Yi is about to meet his Iranian counterpart and President Rouhani during his trip."Reviewing the strategy of strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership and the exchange of views on international and regional developments are among the topics to be discussed," the spokesman said.