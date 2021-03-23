0
Tuesday 23 March 2021

EU, China Impose Tit-for-tat Sanctions on Individuals, Entities

The EU imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, to which Beijing responded with sanctions on some European lawmakers, the EU's main foreign policy decision-making body known as the Political and Security Committee and two institutes.

The Chinese foreign ministry said its blacklist includes the head of the European parliament's delegation on China, adding that its countermeasures prohibit the blacklisted people from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.

Beijing also denounced the EU for imposing sanctions on several Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations, with the statement saying that the EU’s move is based on lies and disinformation, and amounts to gross interference in China’s internal affairs.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, those targeted "had an active role in the design and implementation of the Chinese policies in Xinjiang."

"Rather than change its policies and address our legitimate concerns, China has again turned a blind eye and these measures are regrettable and unacceptable," Borrell said about Beijing's measures.
