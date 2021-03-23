At Least 40 Attacks Carried Out by Terrorists on Syria's Idlib: Russian Military

Islam Times - The militants from al-Nusra Front terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 40 times in 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at Monday briefing.

"Forty shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (16 attacks), Lattakia (17), Aleppo (5) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation said.He said the number of attacks, according to Syrian data, totaled 30.Karpov said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered in the past day.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was created in February 2016. The center's tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.