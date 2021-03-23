Suicide Attack in Eastern Baghdad Injures 4

Islam Times - A terrorist blast east of the Iraqi capital Baghdad has killed at least the perpetrator and injured four others.

The suicide explosion of a motorcyclist took place in the al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad.An Iraqi security source said security officers chased a motorcycle driver as he seemed suspicious, but the driver, who was a member of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group], detonated the bomb immediately. The blast killed him as well.After the explosion, security forces were deployed at the scene and the injured were taken to hospital.Al-Mashtal area is located in al-Jidida district, which is one of the main shopping malls in Baghdad.The last terrorist explosion in Baghdad dates back to January 21, 2021, which killed 32 people and injured 110 others.