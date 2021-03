Islam Times - A group of missiles hit the American base at Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor Gas Plant [aka Conoco], U-News reported.

The strike at northern Deir Ez-Zor countryside caused injuries among US troops.Several US soldiers were transferred in ambulances after the base was bombed.The agency also reported that the strike followed a celebration that was held inside the base.The American presence in Syria under the alleged pretext of combatting terrorism goes against the Syrian state’s will, which is deemed an occupation and violation of the Syrian sovereignty.