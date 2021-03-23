US Schenker Says Hezbollah Must Be Excluded from New Government, Hints at ISIL Return to Lebanon

Islam Times - US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs David Schenker has continued its political provocation against the Lebanese Resistance for the sake of serving Israel’s interests, saying that Hezbollah must be excluded from the new government.

Amid a stormy political crisis in Lebanon, Schenker decided to pour oil on the fire by intervening in the details of the cabinet formation and showing bias toward some political parties against others.In this regard, the US diplomat accused President Michel Aoun and MP Gebran Bassil of procrastinating the cabinet formation “due to their insistence on obtaining the blocking third”, accusing all the political parties, except those allying with Washington, of being involved in corruption.Schenker warned that the economic and monetary crisis in Lebanon has dramatically affected the salaries of the members of the army and security apparatuses, adding that this may let disturbances occur and even ISIL terrorist group return.PM-designate, Saad Hariri, has failed to form the new government since he was nominated by 65 members of the parliament on October 22, 2020. This political stalemate synchronizes with an acute economic crisis and unprecedented currency inflation, which has exposed Lebanon to the foreign pressures and interventions aimed at serving the nation’s enemies.