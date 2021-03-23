0
Tuesday 23 March 2021 - 22:52

Beijing Blasts Western Sanctions over Alleged Human Rights Abuses, Says ‘Door to China’ Can No Longer Be Opened with Cannons

Speaking on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, questioned the legitimacy of the US, Canada, the EU and the UK proclaiming themselves “human rights judges”, after the aforementioned countries sanctioned Beijing officials over alleged rights abuses against the country’s Uighur Muslim population, RT reported.  

The spokeswoman said that these countries have “no right” to accuse China and claimed that the sanctions are based on lies and false information, blasting the “so-called scholars and media” who have smeared Beijing’s reputation. 

Hua stated that China is not the same country it was 120 years ago and cannot be bullied by Western powers.

The spokeswoman warned foreign powers not to think too little of China and its people’s resolve, “I advise them not to underestimate the Chinese people’s determination to defend their national interests and national dignity. They will pay the price for their stupidity and arrogance if they come and go with such indecency.”  

The European Union, UK, US and Canada have all introduced sanctions on China in a coordinated effort to confront Chinese alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The sanctions specifically target individuals and entities allegedly involved in what some countries have dubbed genocide.

On Monday, Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions against a group of 10 EU politicians and academics. China denies any wrongdoing in Xinjiang and called on foreign powers to stop meddling in the country’s internal affairs. 
