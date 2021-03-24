0
Wednesday 24 March 2021 - 11:17

‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip

Story Code : 923188
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
Early on Wednesday, Zionist warplanes and helicopters bombed targets in the blockaded enclave, claiming that they were positions held by the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.

In a statement issued following the attacks, the Zionist military claimed that the raids had been carried out in response to an alleged rocket attack that was launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening.

It further claimed that its attacks targeted “a rocket manufacturing site and military post” belonging to Hamas.

The Zionist strikes targeted sites near northern Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah, Palestinian sources said.

According to an ‘Israeli’ military spokesperson, the rocket allegedly fired from the Palestinian enclave had hit an open area near Beersheba.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the purported rocket attack. And there was no claim of responsibility.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Beersheba when the rocket hit the area. He was visiting the city to whip up support among voters, as Zionist settlers in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories headed to the polls for the fourth time in less than two years.
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021