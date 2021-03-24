‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation military carried out overnight airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Early on Wednesday, Zionist warplanes and helicopters bombed targets in the blockaded enclave, claiming that they were positions held by the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.In a statement issued following the attacks, the Zionist military claimed that the raids had been carried out in response to an alleged rocket attack that was launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening.It further claimed that its attacks targeted “a rocket manufacturing site and military post” belonging to Hamas.The Zionist strikes targeted sites near northern Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah, Palestinian sources said.According to an ‘Israeli’ military spokesperson, the rocket allegedly fired from the Palestinian enclave had hit an open area near Beersheba.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the purported rocket attack. And there was no claim of responsibility.Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Beersheba when the rocket hit the area. He was visiting the city to whip up support among voters, as Zionist settlers in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories headed to the polls for the fourth time in less than two years.