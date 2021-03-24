0
Wednesday 24 March 2021 - 11:20

Acute Food Insecurity Threatens Yemen, Syria, Lebanon

Story Code : 923191
Acute Food Insecurity Threatens Yemen, Syria, Lebanon
The joint report identified "20 hot spots" in the world at risk of serious food insecurity over the next five months.

Most of these countries are located in the African continent and South America, while in the Arab world, the report identified 5 countries from among these hotspots: Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and Lebanon.

The two organizations called for swift and decisive action at the international level in order to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people, and stressed the urgent need for targeted humanitarian action on a large scale to prevent hunger or death in the most vulnerable areas, especially in Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

The joint report identified the main causes of food insecurity in Yemen with the continuing conflict, cuts in humanitarian aid funding and restrictions imposed on aid access, in addition to the economic crisis and the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. The deteriorating economic situation and the decrease in the volume of international humanitarian aid will lead to more levels of acute food insecurity in the coming months, which will affect between 3 million and 16.6 million Yemenis, or 54% of Yemenis.

It is expected that food prices will continue to rise as a result of the collapse of the Yemeni currency and the severe shortage of foreign exchange. The value of the food basket for Yemenis increased by 28% during the past year. The joint report predicted a reduction in humanitarian operations, a reduction in the size of food rations, and a continuing shortage of fuel, given “the alarming expectations of funding allocated for humanitarian aid in 2021.”
Related Stories
'Armed Groups' Infiltrating into Syria from Lebanon
Islam Times - Lebanon and Syria, the two sister states which share borders of around 330 kilometers of length, have been facing a great ordeal which begun with the beginning of unrest ...
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021