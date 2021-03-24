0
Wednesday 24 March 2021 - 11:23

Scores of Soldiers Wounded after Rockets Strike Largest US Military Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor

According to media report, Syrian sources announced that several rockets hit the American base at ‘Conico’ gas refinery on the northeastern outskirts of Deir Ez-Zor province. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Following the attack, several American soldiers were wounded, so that US officials have not yet showed any reaction on the news, Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen News Network quoted informed sources as saying.

Earlier reports only mentioned that several US soldiers were transferred in ambulances after the base was bombed.

According to U-News agency, the strike followed a celebration that was held inside the base.

The American presence in Syria under the alleged pretext of combatting terrorism goes against the Syrian state’s will, which is deemed an occupation and violation of the Syrian sovereignty.
