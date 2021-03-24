0
Wednesday 24 March 2021 - 12:56

Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria

Story Code : 923204
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
“Due to the difficult humanitarian situation in Syrian territories controlled by the Turkish armed forces, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties has referred to the Turkish side proposals on resuming operation of the Saraqib and Miznas checkpoints in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the Abu Zeydin checkpoint near the settlement of Aleppo,” he said, adding that it is planned to organize humanitarian deliveries and refugee exit from March 25.

According to Karpov, no shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups were reported during the past day.

“Nevertheless, twenty-five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (Nusra Front) were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone, including 19 such attacks, according to the Syrian side,” he added.
