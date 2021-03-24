EU Delays Review of Relations with Russia Until Next Summit

Islam Times - The debate on the European Union’s new strategy in relations with Russia has been delayed until the next in-person summit, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

“As regards Russia, I propose to have an information point and will share with you the outcome of my latest contacts with President Putin in advance of a more strategic debate on the matter at our next physical European Council meeting,” Michel said in an invitation letter to EU leaders ahead of their video conference on March 25 and 26.According to the EC president, the upcoming video conference will focus on tackling the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped European countries.“On COVID, our top priority is to speed up vaccination campaigns across the EU. To this end, the ongoing work to boost vaccine production, increase vaccine deliveries and ensure more transparency and predictability of supplies should be intensified,” the letter reads.Also, Michel confirmed that US President Joe Biden will take part in the top-level EU video conference for the first time, to “share his views on our future cooperation.”.