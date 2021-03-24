0
Wednesday 24 March 2021 - 13:05

“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”

Story Code : 923207
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
In remarks quoted by Yemeni Al-Massirah TV channel on Wednesday, Abdul Salam said the “delivery of food, fuel and medical supplies is a humanitarian right.”

“We don’t accept to bargain over the legitimate and humanitarian rights of the Yemeni people,” the Beirut-based TV network quoted the Yemeni official as saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud proposed a so-called “comprehensive peace initiative” to end the conflict in Yemen. The plan included reopening Sana’a airport and enabling fuel and food imports via Hodeidah port, both of which are controlled by the Ansarullah movement.

In remarks to Al-Manar also on Tuesday, Abdul Salam stressed that the Saudi plan is not serious.

“It’s illogical. It can’t be considered an initiative, but rather it’s a call that is free of concessions.”

He stressed that the plan didn’t mention the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen and the oppressive blockade.

“They want a unilateral cessation of hostilities or cessation of hostilities for only a period of time. We can’t accept this oppression.”
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021