An explosion on Chaman’s Taj Road in Pakistan killed three people and injured 13 others on Wednesday.After the incident, rescue and relief workers transported the injured to a nearby hospital, while security forces began gathering evidence from the scene of the blast.According to police, the explosion took place in front of Louise Prison and the explosives were planted on a motorcycle.Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.