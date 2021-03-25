0
Thursday 25 March 2021 - 00:40

Syria Supplies Lebanon with Oxygen after Shortage

Story Code : 923272
Syria Supplies Lebanon with Oxygen after Shortage
Lebanon hospitals were facing a shortage in Oxygen supply that was set to arrive via sea before a giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel’s operator said Wednesday, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

The route of the ship loaded with Oxygen destined to Lebanon was hence blocked, and the country was expected to run out of its Oxygen supply on Wednesday afternoon.

Contacts were made between Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and caretaker health minister Dr. Hamad Hassan with Syrian officials. Hours later, Dr. Hassan paid a visit to Damascus on Wednesday to meet with Syrian officials as part of the efforts to solve this health crisis.

Hundreds of patients were expected to die in case the Oxygen supply was not provided. However, Syrian President Bashar Assad ordered delivering 25 tons of Oxygen as a first batch of aid to Lebanon, preventing the country from a health catastrophe.

For his part, Syrian Health Minister informed his Lebanese counterpart that Syria is ready to provide additional packages to fight the lack of Oxygen crisis in Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021