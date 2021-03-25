Syria Supplies Lebanon with Oxygen after Shortage

Islam Times - In wake of the life-threatening situation Lebanon has been passing through last night, a solution was finally reached thanks to Syrian efforts.

Lebanon hospitals were facing a shortage in Oxygen supply that was set to arrive via sea before a giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel’s operator said Wednesday, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world’s busiest trade routes.The route of the ship loaded with Oxygen destined to Lebanon was hence blocked, and the country was expected to run out of its Oxygen supply on Wednesday afternoon.Contacts were made between Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and caretaker health minister Dr. Hamad Hassan with Syrian officials. Hours later, Dr. Hassan paid a visit to Damascus on Wednesday to meet with Syrian officials as part of the efforts to solve this health crisis.Hundreds of patients were expected to die in case the Oxygen supply was not provided. However, Syrian President Bashar Assad ordered delivering 25 tons of Oxygen as a first batch of aid to Lebanon, preventing the country from a health catastrophe.For his part, Syrian Health Minister informed his Lebanese counterpart that Syria is ready to provide additional packages to fight the lack of Oxygen crisis in Lebanon.