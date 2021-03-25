0
Thursday 25 March 2021 - 00:46

Arrival of Fuel, Food to Yemen a Humanitarian Matter Cannot Be Compromised: Ansarullah

“The arrival of fuel, food, medical and basic needs is a humanitarian and legal entitlement of our Yemeni people,” the Yemeni Ansarullah spokesman wrote in a post published on his Twitter page early on Wednesday.

“We do not accept compromising humanitarian needs for military or political conditions,” he added.

On Monday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud presented a so-called peace initiative to end the war in Yemen. The Saudi diplomat told a news conference that the initiative would take effect once the Yemeni sides agreed to it.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, however, said the initiative provided “nothing new,” as it still fell short of the movement's demand for a complete lifting of the blockade on Sanaa airport and Hudaydah seaport.

“We expected Saudi Arabia to announce an end to the blockade of ports and airports and an initiative to allow in 14 ships that are held by the coalition,” he said.

In a phone call with Yemen's al-Masirah television on Monday, Abdulsalam said the opening of airports and seaports is a “humanitarian right” and must not be used as a “pressure tool” by the kingdom.

He, however, said Ansarullah would continue to hold talks with Riyadh, Muscat and Washington to end the Saudi-imposed war.

“Saudi Arabia must declare an end to the aggression and lift the blockade completely, but putting forward ideas that have been discussed for over a year is nothing new,” Abdulsalam said.
