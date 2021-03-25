0
Thursday 25 March 2021 - 09:01

Report: Biden Ready to Become Two-Term US President

Story Code : 923334
Report: Biden Ready to Become Two-Term US President
Ahead of the 2020 presidential vote, Biden campaigned on being a “transition” president during a crunch time in US history, vowing to return the country to normal after Donald Trump’s rule.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to say that [Biden] won’t [run again],” one long-time adviser to the president asserted, referring to Biden's possible bid in 2024.

Another ally recalled that the US president hadn’t told associates that he wouldn’t be running again, adding, ”so we all assume that he is, contrary to this sentiment that he’ll be a one-term president”.

Other associates, however, insisted that discussing the issue is irrelevant given that Biden “hasn’t even fully staffed the White House yet”.

“There’s a lot to do before he even reaches the point where he has to make a final decision,” they noted.

The claims came after Democrat Senator Chris Coons told Politico in January that Biden plans to run for presidency again, and that the president “knows that we are at the middle of an absolute turning point, a pivot point in American history, and he’s up for the challenge”.

Coons' remarks were preceded by a statement from Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, arguing in an interview with “Axios on HBO” in November 2020 that her brother “absolutely” would run for a second term.

As far as Biden's allies’ latest remarks are concerned, they followed the POTUS stumbling three times while climbing the stairs of Air Force One before his presidential trip to Atlanta last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was quick to blame the plane’s "tricky" stairs, and former US President Donald Trump said that he "expected [the incident], actually", in an apparent nod to Biden's physical condition.

Trump also hinted that Biden's mental state prevents him from being in the know about what papers he is signing, partly drawing parallels between Biden and the 79-year-old Democrat Senator, Bernie Sanders.
Related Stories
Report: US Indo-Pacific Command Seeks Doubling of Budget, Ring of Missile Sites Off Chinese Coast
Islam Times - In a five-year investment plan submitted by the head of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021