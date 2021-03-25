0
Thursday 25 March 2021 - 09:04

Al-Arabiya: China Plans to Invite Palestinians and “Israelis” for Talks

Story Code : 923336
Al-Arabiya: China Plans to Invite Palestinians and “Israelis” for Talks
Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a so-called Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel.

China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between “Israelis” and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

"We will invite Palestinian and ‘Israeli’ public figures to have talks in China," al-Arabiya quoted Wang as saying.

He did not elaborate, and it was not immediately clear whether he had government representatives in mind.

On Yemen, Wang said: "We call for implementing the Saudi initiative for a settlement in Yemen as soon as possible."
Related Stories
Palestinian Toddler Released from Hospital Year after Israelis Burned His Family to Death
Islam Times - The Palestinian toddler Ahmad Dawabsha was released from hospital on Friday after a year when the some extremist Jews firebombed his ...
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021