0
Thursday 25 March 2021 - 09:49

Iraqi Lawmaker Urges Prime Minister to Take UAE Interference Seriously

Story Code : 923347
Iraqi Lawmaker Urges Prime Minister to Take UAE Interference Seriously
According to reports, Nasser Turki, with al-Fatah Alliance, is seeking an emergency meeting on the issue between the premier and leaders of political parties.

The Iraqi lawmaker told al-Maalomah news agency on Wednesday that information provided by leaders of al-Fatah Alliance is “dangerous and can’t be ignored.”

He said ignoring such an issue would “open the door for other countries to violate the Iraqi sovereignty.” The MP questioned the government’s ‘inconsistent’ approach in dealing with the matter.

Earlier in March, Qais Khazali, the leader of Iraq’s anti-terror movement Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq warned of a conspiracy against Iraq hatched by an Emirati security team which is reportedly in the country to influence the Iraqi intelligence service.

Last week, Kazem al-Sayadi, also a member of parliament, said the UAE, at the request of the United States and the Israeli regime, was implementing a ‘destructive and destabilizing’ agenda in Iraq.

Sayadi said the UAE’s National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “buys the positions in the (Iraqi) ministries and assign them to corrupt figures” to implement that agenda, which is to undermine security in southern and central Iraq and to target the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha'abi.
Comment


Featured Stories
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
Netanyahu’s Future at Stake as Israelis Vote for Fourth Time in Two Years
23 March 2021
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
About 30 Nigerien Civilians Killed Near Malian Border
22 March 2021
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
Yemen War: Generation of Children Grows Up Knowing Only Conflict
By Middle East Eye
22 March 2021
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister
Zionist Entity Seizes Palestinian Foreign Minister's VIP Border Pass over ICC Meeting
22 March 2021
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
22 March 2021
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
21 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021