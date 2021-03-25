Iraqi Lawmaker Urges Prime Minister to Take UAE Interference Seriously

Islam Times - An Iraqi member of parliament has urged Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to look into reports on interference by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Iraq’s internal affairs.

According to reports, Nasser Turki, with al-Fatah Alliance, is seeking an emergency meeting on the issue between the premier and leaders of political parties.The Iraqi lawmaker told al-Maalomah news agency on Wednesday that information provided by leaders of al-Fatah Alliance is “dangerous and can’t be ignored.”He said ignoring such an issue would “open the door for other countries to violate the Iraqi sovereignty.” The MP questioned the government’s ‘inconsistent’ approach in dealing with the matter.Earlier in March, Qais Khazali, the leader of Iraq’s anti-terror movement Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq warned of a conspiracy against Iraq hatched by an Emirati security team which is reportedly in the country to influence the Iraqi intelligence service.Last week, Kazem al-Sayadi, also a member of parliament, said the UAE, at the request of the United States and the Israeli regime, was implementing a ‘destructive and destabilizing’ agenda in Iraq.Sayadi said the UAE’s National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “buys the positions in the (Iraqi) ministries and assign them to corrupt figures” to implement that agenda, which is to undermine security in southern and central Iraq and to target the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha'abi.