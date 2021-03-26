Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Fishermen, Sinking One Boat in Gaza

Islam Times - Zionist regime forces have attacked Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the Gaza Strip, sinking one of their boats and forcing the others to return ashore.

According to reports Israeli gunboats fired live ammunition on Thursday and sank one boat off the shore of Deir al-Balah, in the central area of the besieged coastal enclave, local sources said.They forced the fishermen to return ashore.It was not clear whether the attack caused casualties among the Palestinias.But in a similar incident earlier this month, three Palestinians were martyred when Israeli forces attacked their boats off the shore of Khan Yunis, south of the strip.The illegal Zionist entity maintains a heavy naval presence off the coast of the impoverished Palestinian enclave, severely affecting the livelihood of some 4,000 fishermen and at least 1,500 more people involved in the fishing industry.Over the past few years, the Israeli forces have carried out more than a hundred attacks on Palestinian boats, arresting fishermen and confiscating their boats.