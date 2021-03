Islam Times - Various Iraqi political parties denounced the statement made the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, about the upcoming elections in Iraq, considering it as a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

In his provocative statement, Tueller had insolently threatened the Iraqi parties and the representatives of the popular mobilization forces (Hashd Shaabi).The Iraqi parties urged the government to take the necessary measures against the US intervention in the upcoming elections and Tueller’s diplomatic violations.