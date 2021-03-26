Yemen’s Army Launches Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facility

Islam Times - With announcing the drone attack by Yemeni army and popular committees, Saudi Ministry of Petroleum reported the outbreak of a fire in one of the tanks of its oil products terminal.

Jizan oil production facility in southwestern Saudi Arabia has been targeted by Yemeni drone, Al-Mayadeen reported.Hours earlier release of the news, some Saudi social media networks’ users had reported the closure of some Saudi airports and explosion of a number of them.Saudi media on Thursday night also confirmed the drone attack by Yemeni army and popular committees in southern Saudi Arabia, saying that Saudi Arabia has been targeted by eight Yemeni drones.Riyadh claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the drones over the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.Last Friday, Yemeni forces targeted Aramco oil facilities in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in drone strikes.Following the attacks, Faisal bin Farhan Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia announced a plan for a ceasefire in Yemen, in which Ansarullah Movement’s officials said that the ceasefire plan has nothing but a media hype.