0
Friday 26 March 2021 - 10:31

Yemen’s Army Launches Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facility

Story Code : 923561
Yemen’s Army Launches Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facility
Jizan oil production facility in southwestern Saudi Arabia has been targeted by Yemeni drone, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Hours earlier release of the news, some Saudi social media networks’ users had reported the closure of some Saudi airports and explosion of a number of them.

Saudi media on Thursday night also confirmed the drone attack by Yemeni army and popular committees in southern Saudi Arabia, saying that Saudi Arabia has been targeted by eight Yemeni drones.

Riyadh claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the drones over the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

Last Friday, Yemeni forces targeted Aramco oil facilities in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in drone strikes.

Following the attacks, Faisal bin Farhan Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia announced a plan for a ceasefire in Yemen, in which Ansarullah Movement’s officials said that the ceasefire plan has nothing but a media hype.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
By Madawi al-Rasheed
25 March 2021
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
25 March 2021
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
24 March 2021
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
Mexican President Says Biden Border Policy Prompted Migrants to Flock to US
24 March 2021
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza Strip
24 March 2021
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
Palestine FM: Contacts with ICC to Continue Despite Israeli Obstacles
23 March 2021
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
UK Must Take Practical Step to Pay Its Debt to Iran: Hatami
23 March 2021