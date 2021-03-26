‘Israeli’ Elections: Final Results Confirm Deadlock

Islam Times - Final election results have shown the Zionist entity in a political deadlock once again, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority.

Tuesday’s vote, the occupation entity’s fourth parliamentary election in two years, was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while on trial for corruption.Netanyahu was criticized for missteps during the entity’s battle with the pandemic and for refusing to step down after being indicted.The Zionist election commission said on Thursday that with 100 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and his natural allies have won 52 seats in the 120-seat Knesset [the Zionist parliament]. A diverse array of parties committed to replacing him won 57 seats.Meanwhile, several of Netanyahu’s opponents have started discussing advancing a bill to disqualify a politician under indictment from being tasked with forming a government, a measure aimed at barring the long-serving prime minister from office. A similar bill was floated after the March 2020 elections, but was never passed.Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the charges as a witch-hunt by biased law enforcement and media.Despite the charges against him, Netanyahu’s Likud party received about a quarter of the votes, making it the largest party in parliament.