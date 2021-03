Islam Times - Egypt's Health Ministry reported the death of 32 citizens, injury of 66 others in Sohag trains accident.

Two trains collided in Sohag, Upper Egypt, resulting in derailing three passenger carriages, with casualties reported.According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred north of the city of Sohag, which is located on the west bank of the Nile River.Initial media reports cited Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman as saying that at least 50 people had been injured in the collision.