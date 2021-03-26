0
Friday 26 March 2021 - 23:15

Trump Decries Media for Asking “Easy” Questions at Biden Press Conference

According to Trump, it was a far cry from what he had to deal with when he was in the Oval Office and held press conferences.

"It was like softballs, like you're throwing softballs — and it's just a different world. Nobody's seen anything like it. It's very sad to watch actually, they're feeding him [Biden] questions, they're easy questions", the ex-POTUS told Fox News.

He also pointed out that Fox News’ Peter Doocy was not called upon by Biden during the presser.

"I noticed Peter Doocey didn't get to ask a question today. And there can be no difficult questions, and the [White House aides] are ready to rip the microphone away if somebody gets a little testy", Trump said.

The remarks followed the emergence of photos providing a closer look at what appeared to be Biden's cheat sheets.

"When I went down the ramp at West Point, which was like a sheet of ice with no railing, no nothing — great planning — I wanted to go inch by inch because the last thing I want to do is take a tumble like Biden did. Now that tumble was terrible and it wasn't really one, it was three", the former US president added.

Trump has repeatedly hinted that "something is going on" with POTUS, referring to Biden's tendency to mix up words and sentences or have apparent moments of temporary forgetfulness.

Last year, the then-Democratic presidential hopeful made a series of strange statements during his public appearances. He, in particular, said he was elected to the Senate 180 years ago, and that 200 million people had died from the coronavirus in the US. The country's current COVID-19 death toll stands at 546,822, according to Johns Hopkins University.
