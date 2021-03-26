0
Friday 26 March 2021 - 23:18

Lebanon Extends State of General Mobilization Six Months

Story Code : 923648
Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, during the HDC meeting warned that the COVID-19 spread is increasing and that there is a large portion of the population that is not adhering to prevention measures.

"It seems that we are on the verge of third [coronavirus] wave, not just in Lebanon, but the world, and it could be more dangerous than its predecessors," Diab said, adding that he endorses the extension of the general mobilization measures.

The HDC meeting, chaired by President Michel Aoun was also attended by a number of ministers and chiefs of the Army and security forces. The council extended the nightly curfew to 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. and allowed retail shops and restaurants to open for an extra two hours starting Monday.

The council also extended the state of mobilization which ends March 31, for another six months until September 30 and decreed a total shutdown of three days during the Easter holiday next month and Eid al-Fitr holiday in May.
