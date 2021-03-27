0
Saturday 27 March 2021 - 00:55

Zionist Forces Abduct Three Hamas Members in West Bank

Story Code : 923652
Zionist Forces Abduct Three Hamas Members in West Bank
The Zionist military forces continue their hostile actions against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist forces have launched large-scale attacks in parts of the West Bank in Palestine, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank following a large-scale attack by Zionist forces. In this fierce clash, the Zionists used bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

During this brutal attack, the Zionist forces abducted three high-ranking members of Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement.

The Palestinian media reported that Zionist regime has intensified its hostile actions against Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in order to sabotage and stonewall its participation in the Palestinian national elections.
