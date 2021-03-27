0
Saturday 27 March 2021 - 12:27

‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants

Story Code : 923758
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated on Friday that the oil wells, which were previously controlled by the Syrian government, have turned into a source of income by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], an alliance of mainly Kurdish forces fighting against Damascus.

The US-backed SDF militants in northeastern Syria protect the security interests of the Zionist regime, the report added.

It estimated that the Kurdish militants - with the help of less than 1,000 American troops - control a quarter of Syrian territory.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the ‘Israeli’ regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the Arab country.

The Syrian army forces have retaken many areas once controlled by the terror outfits and are pressing ahead with their fight against the militants in their last bastions in the northwestern province of Idlib and areas in the neighboring Aleppo province.

The Zionist report said that the start of the Syria crisis gave ‘Israel’ an opportunity to overthrow the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but the regime missed the chance.

In addition to ‘Israel,’ the US has been looting Syrian oil under a deal signed with the US-backed SDF without authorization from Damascus.

Former Syria’s UN Ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari said last year that the Delaware-based Delta Crescent Energy company had “entered into a contract with the SDF with the aim of stealing Syrian oil and depriving the Syrian state and Syrian people of the basic revenues necessary to improve the humanitarian situation, provide for livelihood needs and reconstruction.”

Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tomeh, said on March 18 that the US and its allied Takfiri terrorist groups are looting oil reserves in the war-stricken Arab country, revealing that Washington controls 90 percent of crude reserves in oil-rich northeastern Syria.

Tomeh said the cost of direct and indirect damage to the Syrian oil sector stands at more than $92 billion.
Related Stories
US-backed Kurdish militants slam Turkish threats as 'declaration of war'
Islam Times - The so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed coalition of mainly Kurdish militants that maintains a grip on northeastern ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
By Madawi al-Rasheed
25 March 2021
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
25 March 2021
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
24 March 2021
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021