0
Saturday 27 March 2021 - 13:09

Eritrea Will Withdraw Troops from Ethiopia’s Tigray: Abiy Ahmed

Story Code : 923767
Eritrea Will Withdraw Troops from Ethiopia’s Tigray: Abiy Ahmed
"The government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border. The Ethiopian National Defense Force will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately," Abiy said in a statement on Twitter after meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the Eritrean capital of Asmara.

The Ethiopian National Defense Force will take over guarding the border areas immediately, Abiy said.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed since November, when Abiy launched a major military operation against Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front [TPLF], sending in national troops and fighters from Ethiopia's Amhara region.

Abiy said on Friday that the TPLF had provoked Eritrea's military involvement by firing rockets into its capital Asmara, and thereby prompting the Eritrean government to "maintain its national security."

For its part, the TPLF denied starting the conflict, and accused Ethiopia and its Eritrean allies of genocide and other crimes against humanity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
By Madawi al-Rasheed
25 March 2021
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
25 March 2021
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
24 March 2021
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021