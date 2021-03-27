0
Saturday 27 March 2021 - 14:12

President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Hails Yemeni Forces’ Strength as Far Greater Than 6 Years Ago

Story Code : 923777
President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Hails Yemeni Forces’ Strength as Far Greater Than 6 Years Ago
"Today, the strength of the Resistance forces of the country is far more [greater] than [that it was] six years ago," Mahdi al-Mashat said.

“Today's power of Yemeni Resistance is incomparable with the year when the Saudi war started in 2015 and it has grown much stronger,” he added.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree announced that Saudi Arabia’s major oil facility 'Aramco' was targeted by twelve drones and eight missiles on Friday.

The spokesman said that in the operation, military and vital bases and facilities belonging to Saudi Arabia were targeted.

Saree added that in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Oil Company, King Abdul Aziz Airbase in Dammam was also targeted in the same operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
By Madawi al-Rasheed
25 March 2021
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
25 March 2021
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
24 March 2021
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021