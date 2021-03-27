President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Hails Yemeni Forces’ Strength as Far Greater Than 6 Years Ago

Islam Times - President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council said that today's strength of the Yemeni Resistance forces is far greater than that it was 6 years ago when the Saudi-led coalition began its aggression against the nation.

"Today, the strength of the Resistance forces of the country is far more [greater] than [that it was] six years ago," Mahdi al-Mashat said.“Today's power of Yemeni Resistance is incomparable with the year when the Saudi war started in 2015 and it has grown much stronger,” he added.Earlier, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree announced that Saudi Arabia’s major oil facility 'Aramco' was targeted by twelve drones and eight missiles on Friday.The spokesman said that in the operation, military and vital bases and facilities belonging to Saudi Arabia were targeted.Saree added that in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Oil Company, King Abdul Aziz Airbase in Dammam was also targeted in the same operation.