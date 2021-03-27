0
Saturday 27 March 2021 - 21:17

Yemeni Armed Forces Will Carry Out More Rocketry, Drone Attacks on Saudi Home Front: Spokesman

Story Code : 923827
Yemeni Armed Forces Will Carry Out More Rocketry, Drone Attacks on Saudi Home Front: Spokesman
General Sarea stressed, in an interview with Al-Masirah TV, that the Yemeni forces will develop its military capabilities in order to confront the ongoing Saudi aggression.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.
Related Stories
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
By Madawi al-Rasheed
25 March 2021
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
25 March 2021
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
24 March 2021
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021