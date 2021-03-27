Yemeni Armed Forces Will Carry Out More Rocketry, Drone Attacks on Saudi Home Front: Spokesman

Islam Times - The Yemeni armed forces will carry more rocketry and drone attacks on the Saudi home front, the military spokesman, General Yahya Sarea, said.

General Sarea stressed, in an interview with Al-Masirah TV, that the Yemeni forces will develop its military capabilities in order to confront the ongoing Saudi aggression.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.