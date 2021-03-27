0
Saturday 27 March 2021 - 21:20

North Korea Says Missile Launch Self-Defense Amid US-South Drills

Story Code : 923830
North Korea Says Missile Launch Self-Defense Amid US-South Drills
“This time, the test launch of a tactical guided missile of a new type is <…> an action based on the right to self-defense of a sovereign state,” the KCNA said, citing Ri Pyong-chol, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

“In the current situation, when South Korea and the United States are constantly conducting dangerous military exercises, importing ultra-modern weapons, <…> we had to gather military forces to reliably protect the security of our state,” he said as quoted by the agency.

In his statement, the North Korean official regarded the comments of US President Joe Biden, who said that North Korea’s tests violated UN Resolution 1718, as “a manifestation of hostility.”

“Such statements by the President of the United States are an open encroachment on the right to self-defense of our state,” according to the statement.

The North Korean official stressed that the new US administration “took a wrong start” in politics. In addition, the secretary called the position of the American authorities “belligerent,” adding that such an attitude indicates again “which path North Korea should follow.”

The statement emphasizes that the DPRK authorities intend to “continue to build up <…> military power.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
MBS Has Lost the War in Yemen. It’s Time to End the Humanitarian Disaster
By Madawi al-Rasheed
25 March 2021
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
Turkey Tells US at NATO That Russian Defense Purchase Is “Done Deal”
25 March 2021
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
“We Will Never Bargain over Yemenis’ Humanitarian Rights”
24 March 2021
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
Russia Asks Turkey to Resume Operation of 3 Checkpoints in Syria
24 March 2021