Kremlin: Russia, China Oppose Washington’s Imposition of Its View of Democracy

Islam Times - Russia and China speak against Washington’s imposition of its own perception of democracy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s views in this matter are identical.

He noted that Washington considers its democracy the only true way and that the US "will never abandon its attempts to impose what they call a democracy to other states across the world", TASS reported."This is what both Moscow and Beijing stands against. And, in this regard, view of Putin and Xi Jinping are indeed absolutely identical," he noted.Both Moscow and Beijing oppose such democratizationalism," Peskov stated.