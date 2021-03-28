US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport

Islam Times - Yemeni media reported Sunday an airstrike by the US-Saudi coalition on areas in al-Hudaydah province.

Local Yemeni sources reported on Sunday morning that an airstrike by the US-Saudi coalition on the port of Al-Hudaydah.The invading fighters of the US-Saudi coalition attacked the al-Luhayyah area [in al-Hudaydah], Al-Masirah reported.The spy fighters jets fired two missiles at [Al-Hudaydah'airport and two more at al-Fazah neighborhood in Al-Tahita area, it added.It should be noted that since the establishment of a ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire.Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.