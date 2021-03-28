Zionist Circles: Political Deadlock May Last for Years

Islam Times - Political circles pointed to long-term stalemate in the Zionist entity as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rivals are away from securing majority in the Knesset elections.

As vote counting nears its end in the occupation regime, preliminary results show that neither Netanyahu nor his rivals managed to 61 seats in the 120-seat parliament, the number needed to form a new government.Netanyahu’s bloc has reportedly secured 59 seats in the parliament, while his rivals secured 57 seats, media reports said, noting that Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List (UAL), has secured 4 seats.Commenting on the initial results, Zionist analysts expected that the deadlock may last for a long time in the Zionist entity.“The only way to ensure stability is Netanyahu’s success to form a government after securing the 61-seat majority needed in the Knesset. The new government must have a clear vision, and this requires other players in the political scene who are in Netanyahu’s rival bloc,” Daphna Liel, Israeli Channel 12’s political reporter said in a talk show broadcast on the Israeli TV network on Wednesday.“Elsewhere, we are likely to stay in politically unstable situation,” the Israeli reported added, as cited by Al-Manar’s reporter of Hebrew affairs Ahmad Ammar.“I think that the question now is whether Netanyahu will manage to form a government with 61-seat majority,” Yaron Dekel political commentator told the Israeli talk show.“And the most important question here: Will this government withstand? Netanyahu couldn’t hold out with such formation in the past,” he noted.