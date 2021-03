Islam Times - Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society issued a statement in which it highlighted worrisome reports about a dramatic increase in the coronavirus cases in Bahrain prisons, adding that the authorities had not taken any measures yet.

The statement wondered whether the Bahraini authorities want hundreds of inmates, especially the political prisoners to be dead before release.Al-Wefaq urged the regime to assume its responsibility and release the prisoners, stressing that it is a humanitarian, not political cause.