Israel Prevents PA Minister from Meeting Imprisoned Fatah Leader Barghouti

Islam Times - Israeli occupation authorities rejected the Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh's request to visit senior imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.

Shehab News Agency confirmed that Al-Sheikh would have discussed the upcoming Palestinian elections with Barghouti at Hadrim prison.Last month, Al-Sheikh was permitted to meet with Barghouti inside his prison, while the former attempted to dissuade the latter from running for the presidency.Meanwhile, the Central Elections Commission has announced receiving names for three electoral lists for the Palestinian parliamentary election, the Middle East Monitor reported.Hamas, Fatah, and other Palestinian factions are expected to submit their lists very soon as the submission deadline is March 31.The parliamentary election is slated for May 22, the presidential elections will take place on July 31, and the Palestinian National Council elections on August 31.