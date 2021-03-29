0
Monday 29 March 2021 - 12:09

Terrorist Attack Foiled in Southwest Iran

The IRGC public relations department in Khuzestan Province said in a statement that the assailants were fought off in an exchange of fire early Friday.

The team of terrorists affiliated with the so-called Harakat al-Nidhal (struggle movement) separatist and terrorist group attacked and shot at military and police sites in Shoosh at 1 am local time on March 26, the statement said.

The assailants had plans to raid the bases, but the guards at the bases vigilantly prevented the attackers from entering the sites, it added, noting that both terrorists were injured in the incident.

One of the terrorists died when being transferred to the hospital, the statement added.

A number of AK-47 machine guns and ammunition have been confiscated after the attack, the IRGC said.
