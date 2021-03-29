The US Must Stop Its Brutal War on Syria: Ex-Senator

Islam Times - Former US Senator Richard Black reaffirmed that the United States of America supports terrorist organizations to destroy Syria and steal its wealth, and it imposes sanctions to deprive its people of the basic necessities of life in one of the most “cruel and barbaric wars”, stressing the need to stop “this madness.”

Black’s remarks came in a speech during Schiller Institute International Conference in the US on “The US aggressiveness, the terrorist war on Syria, and role of the US and NATO in that.”“I am astonished by the outrageous US aggression against Syria,” Black said, adding “it is important to acknowledge after ten years of war that the West loves terrorists whom the Syrian people hate.”Black clarified that the US is not fighting a war on terror as it claims, but rather it is closely allied with terrorists such as al-Qaeda terrorist organization to implement its political agendas and destroy countries that reject its dictations.Black noted that US arms dealers are benefiting greatly from lucrative deals such as anti-tank missiles that the CIA has provided terrorist organizations with to kill innocent Syrians in their cities and villages.Black referred to the intense propaganda campaign launched by the United States and NATO against Syria and their false accusations that the Syrian Arab Army had used chemical weapons to find a pretext for launching an aggression against Syria, pointing out that in 2018, the then Defense Secretary James Mattis admitted that the United States had no evidence of these allegations.He added that two Turkish parliamentarians were accused of “treason” after they revealed a criminal indictment that showed how a cell affiliated with al-Qaeda infiltrated to smuggle 2.2 kilograms of sarin gas across the border from Turkey to be used against civilians in Syria.Black stated that “the American forces illegally invaded in 2015 northern Syria and seized the Syrian oil. An American oil company was authorized to build a refinery at a cost of USD 150 million and to explore for more oil on the sovereign Syrian land,” adding, “The United States stole the wealth of these people, leaving the Syrians to freeze in the winter while we steal their fuel.”“The same area in the north is Syria’s bread basket, and this was also stolen. We gave it to the mercenaries who ship Syrian wheat to Turkish merchants while the Syrians are starving,” Black added.The former senator stressed that the sanctions imposed by the United States on Syria have caused immense suffering to the Syrians, indicating that “The sanctions do nothing but attack the innocent, the poor and the helpless…It is one of the cruelest and most barbaric types of war that could be launched…We steal food, fuel and medicine from the poor… We ban the supplies needed for reconstruction.” “With the aim of prolonging the war, which” will continue as long as we continue to fund it. ““The world must reject these never-ending wars…We have fought for 10 years against the Syrians…We have oppressed the Iraqi people for 30 years and dropped more than a quarter of a million bombs on Iraq, and we bombed them while we sit in military camps and bases occupying their country…This madness must stop,” the senator underscored.