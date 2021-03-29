0
Monday 29 March 2021 - 22:44

One in Every 10 Yemeni Patients Dies While Traveling to Reach Airports

Story Code : 924165
One in Every 10 Yemeni Patients Dies While Traveling to Reach Airports
The Yemeni ministry said that the deaths resulting from the closure of Sanaa airport reached 80,000, indicating that more than 450,000 citizens in difficult cases urgently needed to travel abroad to receive medical care and treatment, stressing that the blockade exacerbated their suffering.

It explained that the aggression targeted and destroyed 1083 trucks and fuel tankers, 4490 roads and bridges, and 7229 different means of transport.

It pointed out that the blockade resulted in the absence of 120 types of medicines and medical solutions that were coming through the airports. It added that one in 10 patients dies on the road between Sanaa and Aden or Sanaa and Seiyun as they are forced to travel by land to those airports.

In addition, the ministry indicated that the total estimated direct and other losses and damages to the maritime, air and land sector exceeded $ 7 billion.

It explained that the civil aviation and meteorology sector was subjected to unprecedented targeting in the region, with losses amounting to over $ 5 billion. The maritime sector is also subjected to the targeting, as the most suffering of Yemenis is a result of targeting Yemen's ports, disrupting 80% of its activities.

It explained that the losses of the Public Authority for Regulating Land Transport Affairs amounted to more than $ 208 million.
Comment


Featured Stories
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021