Opening arguments set to begin in trial of George Floyd's murderer

People hold signs during the "Justice for George Floyd" march at the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota on March 19, 2021. (AFP)

The jury is made up of six white women, three Black men, three white men, two mixed race women and one Black woman.

Derek Chauvin is about to be on trial for the murder of George Floyd, and we need to call for justice. He cannot be acquitted.



Cause of death at focal point



Police officers are rarely convicted in the United States when charges are brought against them and the trial is being closely watched around the world.



A conviction on any of the charges – second-degree murder, third-degree murder or manslaughter – will require the jury to return an unanimous verdict.



Floyd's cause of death is expected to be the central issue in the trial and a key piece of evidence is likely to be the viral video that triggered a summer of anti-racism protests.



Chauvin was seen on the bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.



While lying with his face in the street, the handcuffed Floyd complains that he cannot breathe and calls out for his mother.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, is expected to argue that the officer was following police procedure and claim that Floyd death's was due to an overdose of the drug fentanyl and underlying health conditions.

Opening arguments begin on Monday in the trial of the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death was captured on video and touched off protests against racial injustice across the United States and around the world.Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the May 25, 2020 death of the 46-year-old Floyd.Chauvin, 44, who was fired from the police force along with three other officers, could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge – second-degree murder.Opening arguments are to begin at 9:00 am Central time (1400 GMT) in a heavily guarded Minneapolis courtroom for a trial expected to last about a month.Fifteen jurors have been selected for the high-profile case.Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is expected to drop one juror on Monday and proceed with 12 and two alternates.