0
Tuesday 30 March 2021 - 05:58

Al-Shabab Militants Call for Attacks on US, French Interests in Djibouti Ahead of Presidential Vote

Story Code : 924193
Al-Shabab Militants Call for Attacks on US, French Interests in Djibouti Ahead of Presidential Vote
In a video released late Saturday, Al-Shabab’s leader Abou Obaida Ahmad Omar told his followers to “make American and French interests in Djibouti the highest priority of your targets".

He lambasted Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh for turning the Horn of Africa “into a military base”, from which “every war … is planned and executed” against the African nations in East Africa. 

Guelleh has been in power since 1999 and is set to win a fifth term in April 9 elections in Djibouti, whose strategic location as a gateway to both Africa and the Arabian Peninsula has made it a sought-after destination for foreign military bases.

Being a former French colony, Djibouti is now home to France's largest contingent in Africa --- around 1,500 troops. The US has also a permanent base there, hosting some 4,000 troops.

Japan and Italy also have their own military bases in Djibouti, while China has had a port as well as a military base in the country since 2017.

Hundreds of Djiboutian forces serve as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to fight against Al-Shabab militants, who have waged a long and violent insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally-backed government in Somalia.

Despite its bloody and persisting militancy during the past decade, the militant group has lost large parts it once held in South and Central Somalia to the government troops and AMISOM forces.

Somalia has faced instability and violence since 1991, when the military government was overthrown.

The country is now beset by the growing threat of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) as the Takfiri terrorist group is seeking to find a new foothold after it was vanquished from Iraq and much of Syria.

Like in the Middle East where it emerged with the deployment of foreign troops, Daesh is rearing its head across Africa amid the presence of forces from the US, France, and other countries.
Related Stories
Al-Wefaq Reports Dramatic Increase in Bahrain Prisons, Urges Authorities to Assume Responsibilities
Islam Times - Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society issued a statement in which it highlighted worrisome reports ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021