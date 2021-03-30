Adam Ahmad tsoho: The government of Nigeria does not want to release the sheikh

Islam Times- Sheikh Zakzaki's representative in Jos, Nigeria, said: The Nigerian government is afraid of the sheikh’s ideas and style, because the sheikh does not separate religion from politics during the prosecution, and for this they see that he will bring about the same revolution that has happened in Iran.

Were you informed about the last physical condition of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife in prison and their prison conditions?

What is the reason behind Sheikh Zakzaky's popularity, even among our fellow Sunnis and Christians in Nigeria?

Why is the Nigerian government afraid of Sheikh Zakzaky's ideas when all the Shiites, Sunnis and Christians of this country consider him a peaceful and loving person for all people of different religions?

In your opinion, why does such treatment of Shiites occur in Nigeria?

There are many reports saying that the House of Saud gave the Nigerian government the green light to treat the Shiites in this way. Is this true?

There are also some reports that the Zionist regime is involved in pressuring the Shiites of Nigeria through the government, as well as the case of Sheikh Zakzaky and prolonging his time in prison, do you agree?

How do you evaluate the course of the trial and trial of Sheikh Zakzaky?

What is your message to the institutions and organizations of those claiming to observe human rights, and also what is your message to the free world about the case of Sheikh Zakzaky?

Adam Ahmad tsoho. He is representativeofSheikh Zakzaki inJos, a city of NigeriaAccording to the court of Sheikh Zagzaki, the Reporter of Islam Times, Has prepared an interview with him. In the following, the full text of which is presented below- Until now, Sheikh Al-Zakzaky and his wife are in a state of distress in prison and their health are in critical condition, because the government does not allow them to go to the hospital, and in some time, the Sheikh's doctor is allowed to visit them in prison only.- The reason for Sheikh Zakzaky's popularity is his loyalty to God Almighty, and his style is completely different from other advocates, and he calls for unity, and talks about the situation of the people of Nigeria from the pressure and injustice they face from the government and colonial countries.-The Nigerian government is afraid of the sheikh’s ideas and style, because the sheikh does not separate religion from politics during the prosecution, and for this they see that he will bring about the same revolution that has happened in Iran.-Yes, the Nigerian government is pressuring the Shiites in Nigeria because they are being paid bt the Saudis, and through the Wahhabi associations, who established them in the country and cities of Shti and villages in Nigeria.-Yes, it is correct. The Nigerian government puts pressure on the Shiites with the support and funding of the Saudis, the Zionist regime, and the United States.-Yes, the Zionist regime is involved in pressuring the Shiites in Nigeria, as is the court case of the sheikh and his wife. The Zionist regime, the Saudis and America are also involed in the issue of governance.-The government of Nigeria does not want to release the sheikh and his wife because they are afraid that the sheikh would tell the truth to the people. Therefore, they resort to prolonging the court sessions.- My message to the institutions, freedom organizations, human rights and freedom seekers of the world regarding the court of Sheikh Zazaki and his wife, is to restrict the government and the world powers over the case of Sheikh Zakzaky in order achieve their freedom.