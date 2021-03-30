US-Led Coalition Convoys Targeted in Bomb Attacks in Three Iraqi Provinces

Islam Times - Bomb attacks targeted three logistical support convoys belonging to the US-led coalition in Iraq’s central provinces of Babil and al-Qadisiyah, as well as the southern province of Dhi Qar.

Sabereen News, a news channel associated with Iraq's anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units, reported that the first explosion took place on Monday morning when a convoy of vehicles was moving along a road near the city of Babil.The second blast occurred on a highway close to the city of Diwaniyah in al-Qadisiyah.Another explosive device went off hours later in the Dhi Qar provincial capital city of Nasiriyah, about 360 kilometers (225 miles) southeast of Baghdad, as vehicles of the US-led coalition forces were passing by.The blasts reportedly did not leave any casualties.No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet. They are the latest in a series of explosions that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months in Iraq amid rising anti-US sentiment there.Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill on January 5, 2020, which requires the Baghdad government to end the presence of all foreign military forces in the country.The decision came two days after the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump.General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the PMU, were targeted along with their companions on January 3 last year.It is estimated that there are currently 2,500 American troops in Iraq.