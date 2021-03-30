0
Tuesday 30 March 2021 - 09:54

US-Led Coalition Convoys Targeted in Bomb Attacks in Three Iraqi Provinces

Story Code : 924243
US-Led Coalition Convoys Targeted in Bomb Attacks in Three Iraqi Provinces
Sabereen News, a news channel associated with Iraq's anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units, reported that the first explosion took place on Monday morning when a convoy of vehicles was moving along a road near the city of Babil.

The second blast occurred on a highway close to the city of Diwaniyah in al-Qadisiyah.

Another explosive device went off hours later in the Dhi Qar provincial capital city of Nasiriyah, about 360 kilometers (225 miles) southeast of Baghdad, as vehicles of the US-led coalition forces were passing by.

The blasts reportedly did not leave any casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet. They are the latest in a series of explosions that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months in Iraq amid rising anti-US sentiment there.

Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill on January 5, 2020, which requires the Baghdad government to end the presence of all foreign military forces in the country.

The decision came two days after the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the PMU, were targeted along with their companions on January 3 last year.

It is estimated that there are currently 2,500 American troops in Iraq.
Related Stories
US, Pro-Israel Lobby behind Facebook's Decision to Ban Press TV
Islam Times - The recent shutdown of Press TV’s Facebook page was due to pressure being exerted on the US-based social media platform by the pro-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on
Johnson Reportedly Provides Details on 'Global Coalition': UK Teaming Up with US to Confront China
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
Iraq’s Parliament to Adopt New Stand If Talks on US Withdrawal End with No Decision
28 March 2021
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
Suicide Bomber at Indonesia Church Wounds Several
28 March 2021
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
US-Saudi Fighter Jets Attack al-Hudaydah Airport
28 March 2021
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Attacks After Tens of Thousands Rally Across Yemen on War Anniv.
27 March 2021
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
US Lawmakers Push To Repeal 19-Year-Old War Authorization against Iraq
27 March 2021
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
Iran, China FMs Sign the 25-Year Document on Strategic Cooperation
27 March 2021
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
‘Israel’ Buying Cheap Syrian Oil Stolen By US-Backed Kurdish Militants
27 March 2021
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
26 March 2021
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Decision Condemning ‘Israeli’ Violations in Syria’s Golan
26 March 2021
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
Hezbollah Deploys Troops Even at Russia’s Hmeimim Military Base in Syria: Official
26 March 2021
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Rule Out Sending British Troops to Yemen
25 March 2021
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
Europe, US See Yemen as Market for Selling Weapons: Sana’a
25 March 2021