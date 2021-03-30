US Initiatives Far From Reality, Prospects of Peace: Ansarullah Official

Islam Times - A high-ranking member of Yemen’s Ansarullah Supreme Political Council dismissed the so-called peace initiatives presented by the United States to end the war in the country, saying such plans are not favorable since they fail to include the Yemeni nation’s demands.

“What US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has presented, through the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman, is far away from reaching a desired and realistic level,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in an interview with Russia’s RT Arabic television news network on Monday.He added that Washington is still far from prospects of peace, and the latest US ceasefire plan is still a mere proposal and its text has not been produced yet.On March 12, the US special envoy for Yemen said following a three-week trip to the region that a “sound plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen had been before Sanaa for “a number of days.”Tim Lenderking said Washington is looking for the Ansarullah’s response to its peace plan, but claimed that revolutionary movement does not appear interested in a ceasefire at this moment, and is supposedly prioritizing a military campaign to take the strategic central province of Marib.Lenderking said at the time that he will return immediately when the Ansarullah are prepared to talk.No details are available about the content of the ceasefire plan, but Sanaa had earlier said the US proposal had nothing in it and merely represented the Saudi and United Nations vision. Yemen also said the plan does not include ceasing fire and breaking the siege, and it would only lead to a resumption of the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and allied aggressor states on the country.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.The Saudi-led military aggression has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions of people. It has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.