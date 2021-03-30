“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians

Islam Times - A Palestinian Authority official in charge of monitoring the apartheid entity’s settlement expansion activities, Ghassan Daghlas, warned that settlers are forming terrorist cells in the West Bank in order to carry out attacks and acts of terror against the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territories.

He further cautioned that extremist “Israeli” settlers who are members of the “Price Tag” terror group are currently operating in the northern West Bank city of Salfit, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported on Monday.Daghlas said the extremist “Israeli” settlers are carrying out their acts of vandalism and violence, known as price tag attacks, mainly in several towns located west of Salfit.Price tag attacks are acts of vandalism and violence against Palestinians and their property as well as Muslim holy sites by “Israeli” settlers.The local Palestinian official noted that “Israeli” settlers had attacked a resident in the town of Kufr al-Dik, west of Salfit on Sunday afternoon.He added that two others had also been injured by settlers' bullets while they were on their land in Khallet Hassan area, west of Bidya town, several months ago.A few weeks ago, “Israeli” settlers attacked a family in the village of Bruqin and destroyed their vehicle, as well as attacking farmers in al-Ras and al-Marhat area, west of Salfit.“Settler attacks have increased since the beginning of the year and have become daily, which demands that residents of Salfit and area towns should be vigilant and attentive and form popular protection committees in all towns and villages,” Daghlas said.In parallel, he added that the recent incident in Salfit indicates that settlers are "planning criminal acts against civilians, as it is clear that their recent attacks have moved from vandalizing trees and property to attacking people."More than 600,000 “Israeli” settlers live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Occupied East Al-Quds.